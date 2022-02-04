Sub-freezing temperatures bring a greater chance of fires related to home heating appliances.
Paul Findley, Tyler Fire Department spokesman, said nationally, statistics show December through February is the peak time for fires related to home heating. In Tyler, extended cold spells sometimes don't arrive until February, raising the need for heating safety, he added.
The Tyler Fire Department has responded to 14 structure fires this year, which is "right in line" with 2021, Findley said.
Properly using home heating appliances and fireplaces and making sure homes have carbon monoxide and fire detectors can reduce the possibility of structure fires, he said.
“The hope is that people will be (aware) of some of the safety issues that are prevalent this time of the year in regards to safety around the home,” Findley said.
When people try to stay warm in colder weather, appliances such as space heaters will be used more, Findley said. In some situations, these appliances will be plugged into extension cords, which is a hazard.
“Unfortunately, we do see situations where a heating appliance or a heat-producing appliance is plugged into an extension cord,” Findley said. “Really, heating appliances like that — whether it's a space heater, coffee maker, griddle or anything that's a heat producing appliance — should be plugged directly into a wall outlet, and that should be the only thing plugged into that outlet.”
Plugging space heaters into extension cords with other appliances can cause a circuit overload, Finley said, adding that extension cords are intended for temporary use.
Along with space heaters, other heating appliances such as ovens, fireplaces and more also can cause fires. With any heating appliance, it needs to have space and be monitored Finley said.
Carbon monoxide poisoning is another danger related to heating appliances, he said, adding that carbon monoxide and fire detectors are “highly important devices to have in your home."
Detectors should be installed in each sleeping area and level of a home, he said, and they should be checked monthly to ensure they are working properly.
“I think that by having that bit of information, people can take the right actions to prevent a lot of fires that kind of ramp up this time of year,” Finley said.
According to the Tyler Fire Department, when it comes to space heaters, general safety tips to keep in mind include:
- Plugging them directly into the wall.
- Place them in a clear area on a flat surface.
- Keep it at least 3 feet away from anything that can burn.
- Turn it off and unplug when you leave.