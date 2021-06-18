Mark Mirimanian was excited to get outside Friday afternoon in the sun with his fellow residents at The Heights of Tyler nursing home to kick off the Father's Day weekend.
The Heights of Tyler hosted an outdoor Father’s Day celebration with a hamburger cookout provided by Choice Home Health and Hospice. The nursing home also offered live music, a car and motorcycle show and an ice cream churning contest.
Mirimanian, who has been a resident since last October, said the event was the best thing the staff could have done for residents.
"It's good to go outside and get in the sun," he said. "They take the time to make sure we're consistent as we can be."
He gave the facility and its staff a 10 out of 10 rating. A father himself, Mirimanian said the event made the day special and started the weekend off well.
Sabrina Wrinkle, activities director at The Heights of Tyler, said the nursing home held the celebration in honor of Father's Day, Juneteenth, the start of summer and the close of certified nursing assistant week.
"They need to get out and have fun and celebrate," she said. "This COVID (pandemic) has left a damper for some and it gives them (the residents) something happy to do."
The staff brought in a Model A car club for residents to view classic cars. Employees also gave gifts to the residents who are fathers, Wrinkle said.
Wrinkle said Friday afternoon was the first event they've had for residents to come together since COVID-19 caused activities to pause.
"They love being able to get out," she said. "The dads really appreciated the cars. They've been looking forward to this for most of the month."
Wrinkle hopes there will be more events to give residents something fun to do. She thanked the staff and volunteers who came together to cheer up the residents.