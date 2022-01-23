A Tyler hospital last week welcomed a medical detox service, becoming the second location in the East Texas region to offer treatment for those battling addiction.
The first location has successfully operated at UT Health Henderson since 2019.
Since its opening nearly three years ago, the center has already served over 200 adult patients who require medical management of withdrawal symptoms from alcohol and or opioids. The expansion of the StepOne Service to UT Health North Campus Tyler stems from the need the East Texas community sees for additional medical detox options and location flexibility.
StepOne Service, the inpatient, hospital-based three-to-five-day medical detox offers around-the-clock medical care, provided by the hospital’s own designated doctor and nursing staff who are oriented and trained during the implementation of the service. The clinical team monitors each patient while using protocol-specific medications to reduce the severity of withdrawal symptoms that ultimately decrease the dangers of withdrawal throughout the first step of the patient’s treatment process.
Amber Shepperd, director of StepOne Service at UT Health East Texas, said patients visit from all over the state, including San Antonio and even from Louisiana and Oklahoma. At any given time, there are two to three StepOne patients being treated in the hospital for medical detox.
“The main criteria is that they have to be currently in acute withdrawal from alcohol or opiates. Our patients are insured, unfortunately at this time we don’t take uninsured, but we take every single insurance such as Medicaid and Medicare. We’re able to serve a much larger population than a lot of the other typical treatment centers,” Shepperd said.
StepOne Service staff is made up of care coordinators, each certified in peer recovery coaches, who have experience working with patients with substance use disorders.
She added that while some patients may be afraid to seek help for substance use disorders, success rates are high once the patient goes through the program and are constantly in communication with staff through inpatient care and even six months later to ensure they’re on the right track, even through slip-ups.
Throughout the patient's stay, behind the scenes, Shepperd said staff work to coordinate next levels of care, including inpatient residential treatment, intensive outpatient treatment and more.
“There’s a lot of footwork we do while the patient is with us, then what’s exclusive to step one is that we follow our patients for six months after discharge,” she said. The program’s rate of continued treatment and compliance is double the national average of 44%. In East Texas, the rate is 83%.
“That doesn’t mean patients don’t ever relapse, they do sometimes, but we form such a bond from step one, we’re so personable and hands on, that we may have a patient that leaves and goes back to drinking or using opioids, but they’ll call us. I think that also drives that treatment compliance rate,” said Shepperd.
UT Health Henderson’s patient satisfaction rate for the program is 99%.
Shepperd’s driving force to follow a mission to help those dealing with substance use disorders started as many professionals’ stories, from seeing family members suffer. She has lost two cousins to overdoses in the past several years, she said.
She emphasized the program at the hospital has allowed others to feel safe in going, instead of a treatment facility where they may be worried about their anonymity. The program has helped others as any medical patient, allowing attorneys, doctors and other professionals to feel safe in getting help.
Shepperd said the best part of the process is seeing patients leave the hospital better than how they went in.