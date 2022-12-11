After raising a significant amount of money during its inaugural year, Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village will now allow East Texans to take home one of its fresh evergreen trees for free.
High quality Nordmann and Noble fir trees are available to take home beginning Sunday and lasting until Friday, or until the trees run out. Although the trees are being given away at no cost, donations benefiting Breckenridge Village will be accepted. The nonprofit made the announcement Sunday after opening for the season right after Thanksgiving.
“These trees were a donation made to us as a fundraiser,” said Breckenridge Village Executive Director Chelsea Owens. “We’ve had great success and have raised more than $50,000 for our residents so far. Now we’re paying that generosity forward and donating some trees to the community this Christmas.”
Breckenridge is a residential community for adults with mild or moderate intellectual or developmental disabilities.
Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village was made possible by a generous donation from FirstDay Foundation, a charitable foundation in Texas. Partners of nonprofit Breckenridge Village like Atlas Basecamp are also responsible for making this Christmas miracle a reality for East Texas.
The village is the first for the East Texas area as a full-fledged Christmas destination, where getting a tree is only one of many options for families looking to celebrate the holiday season in addition to entertainment, refreshments, a gift shop and the perfect spot for family photos, Owens said.
Breckenridge Christmas Tree Village will be open every day until Dec. 15, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday and from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The holiday destination is located at 14790 County Road 1145, Tyler, near Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.