With winter approaching, a Tyler nonprofit organization is holding its annual Coats for Kids Drive aiming to keep children warm during the coming months.
The Coats for Kids Drive really means a lot to the community, said Cate Carrejo, People Attempting to Help development administrative assistant. PATH started in 1985 and has been giving out coats annually since 1988.
“There's a whole generation of people in Tyler who have grown up who benefited from this program,” Carrejo said. “Now the people are small business owners and financial professionals and peoples whose lives have been made better and stronger and more self sufficient because of a service like this.”
Many even remember going with their parents as children to buy a coat as part of the annual drive, she added.
“It's a really important event for visibility for the kids in our community that we want to see succeed,” Carrejo said.
This year's goal was to receive 1,000 donated coats, she said, and that goal has been surpassed.
While donations have been strong, PATH is still trying to reach more people in need and get them registered to receive a coat, Carrejo said. Typically, the registration date to receive a coat ends after the first week of November but is being extended until Nov. 11.
Extending the deadline will help PATH “be able to give as many families as possible a chance to participate in the drive because we are able to offer so many resources this year,” she said.
Children through high school are eligible to register and receive a coat.
Coats will be distributed 4 to 8 p.m. Nov. 15 to 18.
On Nov. 20 distribution will begin at 9 a.m. At 10 a.m., walk-up registration will begin based on remaining inventory.
The last day to make a donation to the Coats for Kids drive is Saturday.
For information about PATH and the Coats for Kids drive, go to www.pathhelps.org/coatsforkids .