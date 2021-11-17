A long line of cars waited Tuesday evening outside People Attempting to Help in Tyler to receive children's coats.
“Our goal is to make sure there is no child that goes cold this winter,” said Andrea Wilson, executive director of PATH at 402 W. Front St.
Cate Carrejo, PATH development administrative assistant, said, statistically, at least one of the children who received a coat Tuesday will use that coat while sleeping in a car. She added that she tells people it's important to think about whether a coat will keep children warm when donating one.
Wilson said PATH has been blessed, and the community stepped up to help this year. Every child who signed up for the nonprofit organization's annual Coats for Kids Drive will receive a new coat.
PATH started in 1985 and has been giving out coats annually since 1988.
As a former teacher, Wilson said one thing she thinks about is children being able to write their names on the inside of their new coats and not seeing anyone else's name already there.
“That's a big deal for kids," she said. "They don't have to mark somebody else's name out and put their own."
This year, more than 1,100 children were signed up to receive coats, Wilson said
Members of the Tyler Rotary Club helped pass out coats Tuesday.
Volunteer Trudy Williams said it's important to give back in any way possible, and the distribution of necessities such as coats makes a big impact on people in the community.
“Being a part of a service organization, which is what the Rotary Club of Tyler is, that's sort of our focus,'' Williams said. “You want to try to give back to your community in any way that you can, not just financially.”
Coats will continue to be distributed Thursday and Saturday. Walk-up registration for families who did not pre-register will be available 10 a.m. to noon Saturday for any remaining coats. Children through high school are eligible to register and receive a coat.