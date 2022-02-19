Tyler nonprofit organization Period ETX is collecting and providing free hygiene products to girls and women across East Texas.
“I want to let people know that their periods are advocated for, and it’s not something people can just brush over anymore,” founder Tiffany Scheppler said. “It's nasty that a person would have to wear their product longer than is intended or have to use toilet paper.
“It’s time now to move on from that. (Period products) should be able to be accessed anywhere.”
Scheppler said the effort began this past year when she held a donation drive May 28, which is Menstrual Hygiene Day, and was able to collect enough items to provide period products at two high schools.
For a short time, she said she had to step away from her effort, but this year it “felt right” to start up again. The organization has added members Aeson Badillo and Natalie Flores.
On Thursday, Period ETX held its first drive of the year at Maiden Voyage Tattoo in Tyler, and Scheppler said there will “be many more to come.”
She added that when she first began posting about Period ETX on social media, Maiden Voyage Tattoo owner Micah Lewis shared many of her posts, so Scheppler believed the business could be a resource.
“My goal is to have as much of East Texas eligible to have these free products anywhere, including schools, shelters (and) service buildings,” Scheppler said
She said she would like to see a bill passed to make period products accessible everywhere, or at least a law that end taxes on them.
A good starting point to making period products accessible would be having them in schools, she added.
As Period ETX grows, Scheppler said she would like to continue having drives in the community or even a day at a park.
People can donate items such as tampons, pads, cups, liners, wipes and other feminine hygiene items. Donations can go anywhere in East Texas, and some are even made into "period packs" that people can keep with them for emergencies, Scheppler added.
Period ETS also accepts “monetary donations or your time if you want to come out and help volunteer or set up a drive,” she said.
To make monetary donations, request period products, get involved or learn more, visit @periodetx on Facebook and Instagram and click the link in the bio.