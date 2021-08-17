Achieving Dreams is a nonprofit organization that provides day habilitation services for adults with disabilities in the Tyler area.
This nonprofit was founded almost seven years ago by retired special education professionals and concerned parents who recognized the need for a more diverse and community-engaged atmosphere.
People in the program, known as Achievers, are adults who have moderate to higher functioning intellectual and developmental disabilities. Achieving Dreams aims to provide opportunities and support for achievers and look beyond their disabilities.
The nonprofit organization consists of both on-site activities and community outings, which allow Achievers to learn life skills, obtain spiritual support, socialize, be around others and allow families to rest and work if they need to.
Volunteer and retired school nurse Nancy McCormack has been part of the nonprofit for seven years.
“Socialization I think is one of the most important parts of this and these guys are all friends. It's like a family. Going out to the community is my favorite part. It allows the community to see the achievers and what they’re capable of,” McCormack said. “They don’t need to be home watching television. These guys are productive; they are perfectly capable of doing a lot of different jobs.”
On Thursdays, the Achievers have a culinary class and this allows them to fully experience making a meal on their own.
With the menu consisting of tacos, achievers were assigned to different roles as they prepared the items from cooking the taco meat to cutting ingredients.
Program Co-director Sandy Richards said the culinary activities teach the Achievers price and product comparison along with nutrition information.
"They plan the menu and we go shopping and then they come to cook, it involves everything,” Richards said. “We try to give them the whole experience of making a meal.”
Achievers have made meals like spaghetti, pie, tacos, burritos, chicken spaghetti and meatloaf.
As Achievers finished their culinary class they headed with Co-director Jan Alderman who assisted them with packaging and taping for Hangers of Hope, a thrift shop in Tyler where all proceeds benefit the charitable mission of Bethesda Health Clinic.
Achieving Dreams Executive Director Laura Mattheis said through the activities that happen on an everyday basis, Achievers learn their gifts.
Other businesses and other nonprofit organizations that partner with Achieving Dreams include the Tyler Public Library, Hangers for Hope, Hand-Up Network, Cici’s Pizza, Manny’s Restaurant, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux and Hampton Inn.
For those who are interested in finding out more information about being an Achiever, at this time Achieving Dreams has resumed almost full capacity, which is 17 Achievers a day.
People can inquire about services but applications must be filled out for eligibility. If full capacity is met, there’s a waiting list that people can be placed on. Due to COVID-19, the full capacity rule is in place to give each Achiever their full attention and make sure precautions are taken.
As a nonprofit, Achieving Dreams relies on the generosity of donors and supporters to sustain services.
Their primary annual fundraiser is called Circle of Caring and will be held online again this year on Oct. 7 with a Hawaiian luau theme. This fundraiser will include a raffle for a Moody Gardens in Galveston trip and a silent auction.
Mattheis said donations allow the nonprofit to keep its cost down, supplies, food and keep the full day rehabilitation with staff who are trained and needed for the Achievers.
Sponsorship and donations can be made at achievingdreams.org. For more information, you may contact achievingdreamsoftyler@gmail.com or their office at 903-630-7724.