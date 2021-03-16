Chief Master at Arms Jon Cox of Tyler is in the Pacific Ocean aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115).
The U.S. Navy sent a photo to the Tyler Morning Telegraph of Cox manning a multifunction display in the pilot house of the USS Rafael Peralta.
The Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force.
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.