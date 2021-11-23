Dikita Nobles said she had no real plan when she left Tyler for college, but she returned Monday for a meet-the-author event as a servant, leader and educator.
Nobles, now a teacher at Fort Bend ISD in Houston, was at Shine Coffee Shop to meet readers and sign her two published children’s books, “We All Matter” and “Yes, You Can.” In her books, Nobles reflects on her struggles growing up and issues now facing children with a message of hope and inclusion.
“I want people to know that my books address real-world issues and offer hope as we reflect and progress through life,” she said. “My books also cause us to remember God, accept or turn to Him, learn from past experience and seek him through prayer to make effective steps to progress in our lives.”
Nobles said she grew up off North Broadway Avenue in Tyler on East 24th Street. She said as she left home after high school she did so “without a real plan.”
“Now, I am returning as a servant leader, author and educator,” she said. “It's amazing to have the opportunity to share and serve in my hometown as I bring them words of encouragement and an opportunity to see evidence of the good things the community planted within me.”
Winona ISD art teacher Chauncy Williams illustrated “We All Matter.” He joined Nobles at the event Monday in Tyler, and he said he enjoyed the project and the book’s message.
“I decided to complete the illustrations because I wanted to be supportive of the project and supportive of the positivity that she is providing for children all over the world,” Williams said. “The issues that she is writing about are important, and it's relevant to what has transpired within the last year.”
Nobles said events like the one at Shine Coffee Shop allow her readers to see her on a more personal level.
“I love personally connecting or engaging with my readers at an event like this by sharing my testimony, giving back or sowing in the form of giving away books and T-shirts and inspiring my readers to take action to reach their goals,” she said. “I want them to see that I am humble, relatable and giving. I'm just a down-to-earth person living by God's grace, mercy and favor. I want them to know it's available for them, too.”
Nobles is working on two more children’s books.
“Yes, You Can” and “We All Matter” are available at major online outlets.
For more information, visit dikitalnobles.com.