A 25-year-old Tyler woman will represent the region in this year’s Miss Texas USA pageant.
Savannah Hudson, a Tyler High School graduate who was born and raised in Tyler, will represent East Texas in the pageant July 1 and 2 at the Hilton Houston Post Oak.
“I went to school here, I’ve worked here, I’ve volunteered here, I go to church here and I’ve seen so many changes over the years,” Hudson said. “I remember going to the Caldwell Zoo as a kid and seeing the albino alligator. I remember the Rose Garden being a prominent spot for photography. I remember cheering on the John Tyler Lions as a Brigadette.”
She has also volunteered in the Longview area at the Gregg County Women, Infants, Children program office. Her mom asked if Hudson had ever considered it.
“After that day, I constantly thought about it so I did my research, decided that it would be a phenomenal opportunity, and applied to compete,” Hudson said.
To be eligible to compete in Miss Texas USA, a contestant must be 18-27 years old, never married, a U.S. citizen and a Texas resident.
A contestant does not have to win a local pageant to become eligible; however, there are a few local pageants in the state that help winners compete for Miss Texas USA title, according to Hudson. She said state winners move on to the national competition and can go further.
Hudson, who grew up dancing and graduated from UT Austin as a registered dietitian, said she hopes to use the platform to bring awareness to important issues.
“The Miss Texas USA pageant is a prestigious organization that provides a platform for women to be role models, inspiration leaders and encourages self-growth. As a dancer and registered dietitian, I knew the Miss Texas USA stage was a great opportunity to spread awareness on eating disorders and encourage positive body image,” Hudson said.
“Growing up in the dance world, it isn’t uncommon to see dancers obsess over their bodies. This obsession can lead to under-fueling nutritionally due to a fear of being fat or gaining weight,” she said. “Miss Texas USA is a role model for many things, one of those being health and fitness. With my background and awareness in nutrition, this is the perfect job for me to help educate people on what it means to use food as fuel.”
Hudson said it is a great honor representing the piney woods of East Texas.
“ I’ve spent my whole life here and every moment has been filled with great memories,” Hudson said. “Competing on the Miss Texas USA stage with my East Texas sash will symbolize all those memories I’ve created, all the people I’ve met, and all the unique experiences I’ve had being an East Texan. This title is not just for my own personal gain, it is for every person who eats and breathes East Texas.”
Hudson said the support she has received has been tremendous.
“All my friends and family have been supportive during this journey. They’ve given me valuable feedback through mock interviews, outfit selections, hair and makeup selections, and so much more,” she said.
Hudson is currently in the “People’s Choice” round of the competition. Contestants with the most votes will automatically receive a spot in the semifinals.
Voting is at misstexasusa.com/contestants/miss2022.