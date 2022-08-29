James T. Mobley says everything he has accomplished in his professional career is in large part a result of people who have supported and encouraged him along the way.
Mobley, who grew up in Tyler, was recently recognized in Savoy Magazine as one of the most influential Black executives in corporate America. The recognition was given for his role as senior vice president and general manager of enterprise networking at Cisco.
The recognition “meant a lot,” Mobley said. “I could probably go through my life and not ever be recognized and be happy.”
"For me, whenever you do get recognized it's not about you as much as it is an opportunity for folks who have helped you and who have supported you along the way to kind of have their moment to celebrate with you — that's what it really means to me.”
Mobley and his team have worked to transform Cisco’s product profile. Like other companies, Cisco, a technology firm, must evolve with the times, and Mobley has been a key part of that process.
“The role that comes in at the time of this recognition (in Savoy Magazine) was trying to accelerate Cisco's move of their portfolio from traditional networking to network as a service to where a customer could simply decide that they want a specific outcome and then they get that delivered as a service through the cloud,” Mobley said.
In any company, there comes a time when the business must go through an “evolution of your product portfolio,” and that is what’s taking place at Cisco, he said.
Savoy Magazine pays close attention to the Black community and executives within it, Mobley said. It wasn't necessarily a surprise to be recognized, but it was an honor to receive the recognition from a magazine that pays such close attention to the “players," he said.
“I think you have to have some success to be influential,” he said. “I think you also have to have integrity to be influential, and then you have to have followership — you have to have a lot of people who are willing to work with you and knock down walls for you because they respect who you are and what you do and how you approach things.”
Mobley said his career has been “bookended” by big companies, and in the middle, he has worked as a CEO for multiple startups.
Mobley attended Tyler High School, and after graduating, he went to Southern Methodist University on football and academic scholarship where he studied business at the Cox School of Business.
After graduating college, he worked for IBM and moved to Cisco in 2015 after the company acquired the startup Neohapsis, of which he was CEO.
Throughout his career, Mobley said he took on “hard jobs” such as transformational roles where he not only influenced people in the organization to change but also the customers.
“The message I would say is just take on hard jobs,” he said. “I found myself early in my career always being in the middle of really hard assignments, and I used to believe that that was somebody who didn't really like me. Then, over time, I realized that it was probably a blessing in disguise.
“Don't be afraid to tackle the tough assignments — In fact, pursue them, look for them. Obviously, they may not always turn out well, but the learning is just phenomenal.”
While Mobley lives in the Dallas area he said he still frequently visits Tyler and tries to help bring opportunities to the community that shaped him.
He said he has done a lot of work in North Tyler where he grew up, such as investing in real estate and creating spaces for entrepreneurs and business owners. He said he and partners have renovated buildings, created new developments and more.
“It's kind of the purpose part of my life now … just really wanting to give back to underrepresented founders, business owners, but also underrepresented communities,” Mobley said.
Mobley said he is especially thankful for the constant encouragement he received from his mother and older sister. He said his mother's memory is not always good these days, and his sister passed away about a year ago.
He added he is also grateful for the “tremendous” support he has received from Cisco. The company offered him opportunities to ”shine,” and without it, the recent recognition would not have been possible.
“That's what I really take out of this award — it’s really for everybody else, not so much about me,” Mobley said.