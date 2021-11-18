Dikita L. Nobles, who now lives in Houston, will return to her hometown of Tyler on Monday, for a meet-the-author event.
Nobles, a 1993 John Tyler graduate who has published two children’s picture books will be at the newly open Shine Coffee Shop from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.. In her books, "We All Matter" and "Yes, You Can," Nobles tackles issues facing children and life struggles in today’s society.
“We All Matter” is her second book. Published in September, Nobles said it emphasizes inclusion, humility, kindness and grace.
“We are all diverse yet important and loved by God, and this mindset should also be reflected in our interactions with others,” Nobles said.
Book illustrator and Winona ISD art teacher Chauncy B. Williams Sr. will also be at the event.
Nobles will have a limited number of books and T-shirts available for purchase, and she will be signing books for attendees who bring their own copies.
The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the shop, 112 Broadway Ave.