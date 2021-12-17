Now well-known for his dance moves and drone-flying on TikTok, Tyler native and UT Tyler alumnus David Allen's viral video has become the social media platform's top video of the year in America and the world.

Allen's video that gained popularity this summer and has since amassed millions of views features him dancing to the song “Stay” by Justin Bieber and The Kid LAROI. He uses a drone to film the hip-swaying and unique moves.

On Dec. 6, TikTok's end-of-year report revealed Allen's "Drone Dancing" video on his account, @totouchanemu, as the number one video in the country and on the globe. The video had more than 314 million views when the list was released.

Since creating his initial video, Allen has made many different versions that feature famous guest stars, such as singer Jason Derulo, singer and dancer Paula Abdul, NYSNC's Lance Bass, television personality Dr. Phil (McGraw) and the Jack in the Box mascot. He's also traveled to Los Angeles for some of the TikToks.

He even recently appeared on McGraw's talk show "Dr. Phil" to coach someone on how to go viral online.

In August, Allen, who now lives in Austin, said it’s unreal these celebrities and big-name personalities are reaching out to him.

“It feels like a movie. Instead of question it and argue with it, I’ve decided to go with it,” he said.

Allen said he started posting last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His initial goal wasn’t to go viral. He went a while without posting, and he said he was posting low-effort content.

“I was watching TikTok and I saw Max Taylor Lifts and the video popped up on my feed,” Allen said.

He said his TikTok name originates from a photo of himself as a child pointing at an emu that used to run around a friend’s house. That photo inspired his Xbox screen name, and the moniker stuck for TikTok.

He graduated from UT Tyler in 2017 where he studied chemistry. Allen has his own photography business, David C. Allen Photography, and has been taking wedding photos for about eight to nine years, he said.

He visits Tyler often for work and to see family and said he always swings by The Foundry Coffee House in downtown Tyler.

He lives in Austin with his girlfriend and dog, with whom he occasionally makes TikToks.

Raquel Torres contributed to this report.