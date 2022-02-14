A Tyler native turns 100 years old today.
Pearlie V. Edwards was born on Feb. 15, 1922 in Tyler and now resides in Shady Grove, Tyler.
Her secret to living to celebrate becoming a centenarian? She says, "It’s no secret what God can do, it is all because of Him and I thank God for His grace and mercy."
A parade will be held Saturday for Edwards to celebrate her 100th birthday with family and friends.
Her family said she is naturally a queen, often called "Queen Pearlie," and is ready to wave with gloves and a smile as loved ones parade by at Saturday's event.
As a Christian lady and mother of the church, Edwards loves fellowship with family and friends in Shady Grove Baptist Church Fellowship Hall in a grand gala affair every year before the pandemic.
Every Sunday, Edwards sits on her favorite church pew with one of her extravagant hats waving her hand or occasionally standing praising the Lord. She exudes godliness, class and elegance.
Her immediate family consists of seven children, 15 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and seven great great grandchildren.
Edwards is considered a shero and advises the immediate and extended family as a sister, an aunt, cousin, church mom and neighborhood mom. The family is thankful for having her in their lives as Edwards blesses each of them with her love, wisdom and spiritual guidance.
Her hobbies include cooking for her family and friends, reading her Bible, listening to vintage gospel music, and watching westerns. Her favorite scripture is, “For God so love the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John 3:16-18).