The Tyler Museum of Art is spotlighting local artists through the inaugural Art Among the Azaleas exhibit and sale this weekend.
Typically, the museum holds a fundraising event each spring and fall, but that schedule was changed because of COVID-19, said museum Executive Director Christopher Leahy.
In bringing back the museum's fundraisers this year, Leahy said, “We wanted to do something different for our fall fundraiser.”
“We are looking forward to it,” said Caleb Bell, museum curator. “I think it's going to be great for local and regional artists as well as our members and the community as a whole.”
About 17 local and regional artists are taking part in the Art Among the Azaleas event, with 41 pieces of art included in the sale.
Artists will get 80% of the sale proceeds, Leahy said. The rest will go toward supporting the museum and its educational programs and exhibits.
Bell said the event will help "foster creativity" and support artists' careers.
“This gives the artists a venue to show their work for sale,” Leahy said. “There really are not very many outlets here in East Texas where artists can show the work for sale, so it really benefits them in that regard.”
A ticketed open reception is set at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Tickets are $125 for non-members and $100 for museum members.
Any unsold pieces will remain on display 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday for viewing and sale. Tickets for those days are $10 for non-members and $5 for museum members.
Anyone interested in seeing artists and pieces included in Art Among the Azaleas can view the event catalog at tylermuseum.org .
The Tyler Museum of Art has an exhibit called "Texas! Selections from The Grace Museum" that is on display until Nov. 27 and features selections from The Grace Museum in Abilene.
Multiple lecturers will be announced in the coming weeks in conjunction with the exhibit, Bell said.
Other upcoming exhibits include the Day of the Dead middle school show at the end of October and the annual High School Art exhibition in the spring.
The museum is at 1300 S. Mahon Ave.