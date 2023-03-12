The Tyler Municipal Rose Garden has been presented with the 2023 Texas Recreation & Park Society (TRAPS) Lone Star Legacy Park Award. A Lone Star Legacy Park is classified as a park that holds special prominence in the local community and the state of Texas. To qualify for consideration, the park must have endured the test of time and become iconic to those who have visited, played and rested on its grounds. Lone Star Legacy Parks must be at least 50 years old, open to the public and have a significant role in the community’s history.
The Tyler Municipal Rose Garden was one of seven parks and open spaces to receive this designation in 2023. This will make 72 Lone Star Legacy Parks in the State of Texas. Bergfeld Park had previously received this award in 2014.
“I want to thank all the Tyler Parks and Recreation staff that made this award happen,” said Director of Parks and Recreation Leanne Robinette. “Thanks to Parks Manager José Parga, Rose Garden Superintendent Joe Barboza and Rose Garden Crew Leader Maggie Sanchez and all the crewmembers that work tirelessly to maintain the Garden. Also, special thanks to Kristi Nipp, our Parks Coordinator, for writing the application. We know the Rose Garden is a special, iconic place and it’s nice to have the state recognize its value and history as well.”
The Tyler Municipal Rose Garden is widely recognized as America’s largest public collection of roses and is fondly known as the “Rose Capital of America.”
The property that is now home to the Tyler Rose Garden was first purchased by the City of Tyler in 1912. Construction officially began in 1938 using funds from the Works Progress Administration (WPA).
The garden opened to the public in 1952 and remains a tourist destination for visitors across the world, as well as the home of many local cultural and historic events. Care has been taken to preserve the original character of the garden, while new features have been added over time.