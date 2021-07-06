The Tyler Municipal Court has partnered with the Tyler Public Library to solidify alternative community service options as a way to pay for Municipal Court fines.
Qualifying people may now be referred to the Tyler Public Library to complete their community service hours through spending time reading to their children, participating in educational programming or studying for betterment of self in efforts of obtaining their GED.
“If we get one person through the Library and complete their case, that’s a success for us,” said Judge James Huggler. “We just want whatever plan we agree with between the judge and that person successfully completed.”
To participate, a person must enter a plea of “Guilty” or “No Contest” and request a payment alternative. Priority will be given to people with financial hardships or in need, people with young children or lacking childcare, people with multiple jobs and people without a GED.
Library staff will monitor those participating in the program by documenting their time spent and activities completed.
“I hope to see some new faces through this program,” said City Librarian Ashley Taylor. “And I hope to retain some new patrons who grow to love the Library.”