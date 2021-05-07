A Tyler motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle wreck on Toll 49 in Smith County.
Christopher Lee Eickenhorst, 40, was driving a 1998 Kawasaki motorcycle westbound on Toll 49, while Jamal Russell, 30, of Jacksonville, was also driving westbound in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado. Russell made an illegal U-turn, causing the motorcycle to strike the side of the truck, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
Eickenhorst was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Lighthouse Mortuary in Tyler. Russell does not show to have injuries, according to DPS.