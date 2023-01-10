Jennifer Scott joined the Tyler Morning Telegraph team as multimedia reporter on Monday.
“I am very honored and excited to be a part of such a wonderful community,” Scott said. “The Tyler Morning Telegraph staff has been so warm and welcoming, and I am beyond grateful for this opportunity.”
By connecting with the community, Scott will work to bring breaking news and noteworthy stories to the residents of Tyler and surrounding areas.
“I haven’t lived in Tyler that long so I am excited to really get to know the area and the people,” Scott said.
Scott will cover a variety of stories and community events. She will also have the opportunity to work with the Morning Telegraph's sister publications, such as ETX View Magazine and the Longview News-Journal.
Scott came to Tyler in 2021 from the Houston area after accepting a position as a portrait studio manager but has been eager to get back in the journalism field.
“I feel like it is my calling,” Scott said. “I loved working at the portrait studio and helping families make memories but being able to connect with people on a different level, giving them a voice and using my creativity and skills as a writer and photographer is something that I really missed.”
Managing Editor Santana Wood said the newspaper staff is fortunate to have Scott join the team. Her skills will be an asset, but Wood said Scott's passion for local news is one of her best qualities.
"Jennifer has a deep passion for connecting with people and telling their personal stories," Wood said. "I know she is going to be a great addition to our team and I'm excited to see her work."
Wood encourages readers and community members to speak to Scott if they see her out and about covering events, public meetings and more.
"One of the best and most rewarding parts of being a reporter in a special city like Tyler is connecting with the community," Wood said. "I know that's something Jennifer is excited to be part of. Please help us welcome her bylines to the newspaper pages and tylerpaper.com and say 'hello' if you see her around."
As a transplant originally from Birmingham, Alabama, Scott holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a minor in communications of the hearing impaired from Troy University.
Scott comes to the Tyler newspaper with experience from Fort Bend Herald (Rosenberg), Houston Chronicle, Madison Journal (Tallulah, Louisiana) and Troy Messenger (Troy, Alabama). She has also done some freelance work for the Morning Telegraph.
She has worn many hats throughout her journalistic career, such as covering sports, crime and local government. Scott has even spent time building ads and major profile pages.
Scott enjoys spending time with her husband and all things Disney and dogs. They have a mutt named Nana, a basset hound puppy named Toby and a tuxedo cat named Mason.
If you want to connect with Scott or send her a story idea, email her at jscott@tylerpaper.com .