The Tyler Morning Telegraph earned four awards from the Texas Press Association at the group’s annual convention held in Denton on Saturday.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph competes in the daily division with newspapers including the Galveston County Daily News, Victoria Advocate, Lufkin Daily News, Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung and the Longview News-Journal.
Awards won in this year’s contest, based on work published in part of 2019 and 2020, are:
• Feature writing, first place: Jessica Dillon for a story about John Goodman getting a job at Providence Park Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing to see his wife, Patsy, a resident of the nursing home, last summer during the COVID-19 pandemic.
• General excellence, fourth place: For two complete issues.
• News writing, fourth place: Editor John Anderson, reporter Zak Wellerman and photojournalist Sarah Miller.
• Feature photography, fourth place: Photojournalist Sarah Miller.
Other M. Roberts Media publications that received awards include the Longview News-Journal with 13 awards, the Marshall News-Messenger with 14 awards, the Panola Watchman with 16 awards, the Kilgore News-Herald with two awards and the Victoria Advocate with six awards.
Also at the convention, Morris Roberts, founder of M. Roberts Media, was inducted into the Texas Newspaper Foundation Hall of Fame for exemplary service to the communities M. Roberts Media serves and to the Texas newspaper industry.
Roberts had an opportunity to purchase the Victoria Advocate in 1942 with 10 local businessmen and became the editor and manager of the newspaper. By April 1961, he purchased all of the company’s stock and became the sole owner of the Advocate. Roberts passed away on Jan. 13, 1991.