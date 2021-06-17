The final awards from the 2019-2020 newspaper competitions were announced Tuesday and the Tyler Morning Telegraph earned five Associated Press awards.
The honorable mention awards from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors were in the categories of Team Effort, Sports Column Writing, Video Under Two Minutes, Infographics and Online Live Coverage.
The design team for the print edition and eEdition for the five M. Roberts Media papers in East Texas also won two awards for Designer of the Year.
“The past two years we have focused on bringing the best experience to our readers through print, digital and live online coverage,” said Tyler Morning Telegraph Publisher Justin Wilcox. “We do this each day for the community, so it is nice to be recognized by our peers and organizations like the Associated Press, Texas Press Association and the North and East Texas Press Association.”
The Team Effort award was for the coverage of three fires in one night on Nov. 6, 2020. Two were suspicious and the third was the explosion at Greenberg Smoked Turkeys in Tyler. Zak Wellerman, Jessica Dillon and John Anderson all went live at each fire, posted stories and photos that night, video recaps and follow-ups for the week, which led to an arrest for one of the fires.
Alexandra Dominguez won for Infographics for a graphic on the U.S. Census. The judges said, “It was eye-catching and informative. The clipboard and corresponding graphics really draw the eye in. Nice job of incorporating the graphics, story and photo all in one. Really nice job overall.”
Anderson won for Online Live Coverage for capturing a volatile situation in the downtown square in Tyler in July 2020. The video showed the protesters and counter-protesters verbally trying to take over the event and the video stayed through two violent altercations.
Anderson also won for Sports Column Writing. One was on a blank front page of sports the first day COVID-19 caused no events in the world. Another column was on a mother who brought her children to a football game and they were crying in the parking lot. Judges said, “A heartfelt column on the dad serving in Kosovo calling his family before an NFL wild-card game.”
Ben Fenton won for Video Under Two Minutes, a video called Soldier Surprise, as a father who is in the Navy dressed as the Lindale Eagle mascot and surprised his kids. Fenton’s video for the Tyler Morning Telegraph in October was also featured on ABC World News Tonight.
In addition to the five AP honorable mention awards announced Tuesday, the Tyler Morning Telegraph won 16 awards from the Northeast Texas Press Association including Newspaper of the Year on May 19 and on Saturday won four Texas Press Association awards.