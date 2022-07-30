The Tyler Morning Telegraph took home seven awards, including second place in General Excellence in its division, at this weekend's Texas Press Association conference in San Marcos.
As a whole, the M. Roberts Media team fared well in the contest, with its five newspapers earning a total of 51 awards announced Saturday at the TPA Convention and Trade Show.
"It is an honor to be recognized by our peers for the great work we have done," said Stephen McHaney, president of M. Roberts Media. "We are committed to providing quality journalism for the communities we serve, and our reporters and newsrooms continue to impress me with the level of work they do. It is a privilege to be able to work with such talented journalists."
General Excellence winners are chosen based on their news coverage, quality of writing, composition/display, headlines, use of photos and art work, front page and specialty pages such as editorial, family life, social and sports pages. The Tyler Morning Telegraph submitted one full edition from March 2021 and another from October 2021 for judging.
This category was one M. Roberts Media newspapers nearly swept, with sister papers Longview News-Journal and Victoria Advocate earning third and fourth, respectively. The Galveston County Daily News was the first-place winner.
The Morning Telegraph competes in a division that includes newspapers in Galveston, Victoria, Tyler, Marshall, Denton, New Braunfels, San Marcos and Clute.
TPA's annual Better Newspaper Contest featured 18 categories this year and received 850 entries from 80 newspapers across the state. Work produced from September 2020 through December 2021 was eligible.
Other awards earned by the M. Roberts Media team include: The News-Journal with 13, including first in the contest's highest honor of Sweepstakes; the Advocate earned 11, including third in Sweepstakes; five for the Marshall News Messenger; nine for the Panola Watchman, including third in Sweepstakes; and six for the Kilgore News Herald.
The Morning Telegraph's other awards include:
Second Place, Best Website: The Tyler Morning Telegraph and M. Roberts Media team for www.tylerpaper.com. Judges said the website has a great layout and isn't cluttered, with nice ads that aren't obtrusive. Judges were also impressed with Tyler Paper Español, which launched in 2020. "The inclusion of the Spanish language section is fantastic," judges wrote.
Second Place, Sports Coverage: Sports Editor Phil Hicks, Sports Writer Brandon Ogden and others for two complete sports sections with an emphasis on local coverage. M. Roberts Media newspapers swept this category, with the News-Journal earning first, News Messenger third, and Advocate fourth.
Second Place, News Writing: Former staffers Zak Wellerman and John Anderson for "Pastor Mark McWilliams dies, church member wants 'justice' after pastor shot to death Sunday at church in East Texas," and Wellerman for "What could have been done differently during the storm and the $22 million Tyler investment," the final part in a teamwide series about the City of Tyler's response to Winter Storm Uri.
Fourth Place, Online Live Coverage: Ana Conejo and former staffers Wellerman and Anderson for their thorough breaking coverage of the fatal shooting of Pastor McWilliams. The story included videos, photos and breaking reports. Judges said, "Good job by the staff of the Tyler Morning Telegraph for their online breaking news coverage of a pastor who was shot by a man hiding from police in a church." The News-Journal earned first in this category for its Winter Storm Uri multimedia coverage.
Fourth Place, Column Writing: Hicks for "12 Mighty Orphans offer hope and inspiration" and "Coach Coleman -- a true sportsman and gentleman." M. Roberts' papers Victoria Advocate and News-Journal won first and third in this category, respectively.
Fourth Place, Special Section: Ted Townsend, former staffer Christina Cavazos and others for the 2021 Texas Rose Festival Souvenir Magazine, a yearly publication that pays tribute to the participants, volunteers, events and history of the annual festival. The Advocate earned first in this category for its 175th anniversary section.