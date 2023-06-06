The Tyler Morning Telegraph took home 11 awards this past weekend at the annual Texas Press Association Convention & Trade Show in Round Rock. The awards were entered earlier this year for judging in the Texas Better Newspaper Contest, which featured 18 categories.
Awards earned by the Morning Telegraph team for work published in 2022 include:
First place, Page Design for a collection of four page designs by the M. Roberts Media team.
Second place, Best Magazine for ETX View, a bi-monthly lifestyle magazine. Judge’s comments include, “This one is the most comprehensive (of all winners) and takes a lot of time to digest.”
Second place, Special Section for the 2022 edition of The Zone football preview magazine. The judges said, “Wow! That is big section, crammed with facts and figures readers want. Excellent design, easy to follow.”
Second place, News Writing for a collection of stories, including one by multimedia reporter Jessica Payne about a Lindale family remembering their beloved son who was killed in a crash, along with another story by Payne and former multimedia reporter Maleri McHam after a family experienced a tree falling onto their home during a heavy storm in April. The judges said, “Powerful stories with a strong community focus and compelling narratives; interviews are used effectively and contain great quotes.”
Third place, Sweepstakes, which is the top overall award based on cumulative points in all categories.
Third place, Editorial for a collection of local editorials
Third place, Feature Photography for a collection of five photos by photojournalist Michael Cavazos and former multimedia reporter Ana Conejo.
Third place, General Excellence, for two full editions of the newspaper. Judges said, “Lots and lots of local news. It appears the paper plays a key role in participating and covering its community. Good local editorials as well and a strong sports section, including the football special report.”
Third place, Sports Coverage for two complete sports sections, by sports editor Phil Hicks and sports writer Brandon Odgen.
Fourth place, Column Writing for two local columns by Hicks, including “Big 12 needs to get in gear," and another titled, “Texas Tech's Joey McGuire brings the juice to West Texas.”
Fourth place, News Photography for a collection of five photos by Conejo, Cavazos and Les Hassell.
This year, 99 newspapers submitted 920 entries in the contest, according to TPA. Competitions were divided into divisions in which newspapers competed against publications of similar circulation. The Morning Telegraph competed against eight other dailies in Texas, including the Galveston Daily News, The Facts (Clute), San Marcos Daily Record, New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, along with other M. Roberts Media papers like the Longview News-Journal, Marshall News Messenger and Victoria Advocate.
Entries were judged by members of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. Entries in each category were judged together as a sample representing the overall quality of a newspaper’s published work.