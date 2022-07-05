Residents are invited to the Tyler Model A Club's upcoming meeting and picnic this weekend.
At 11 a.m. Saturday, club members and guests will meet at the neighborhood park and pavilion, located on the shore of Lake Palestine, about 10 miles south of Tyler's Loop 323 on Highway 155.
Turn left at Porters Sporting Goods store to Big Oak Drive and proceed east on Big Oak Drive, turning right then left following Big Oak Drive to the pavilion at the end of the street.
The annual fee to be a member of the Tyler Model A Club is $20. Annual ownership of a model a car is not necessary.
Organizers invite guests and friends to come have some fun at a good old-fashioned picnic.
Hamburgers will be grilled, potluck, desserts and condiments will be provided.
Door prizes and a 50/50 drawing will be happening.