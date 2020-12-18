One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Tyler Friday night.
On December 18th at approximately 6:15 p.m., Tyler Police responded to the intersection of Van Hwy and Loop 323 on report of a traffic crash. A motorcycle was struck by a vehicle in the intersection. The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital but the rider died as a result of the crash.
Family has not been notified at this time.
The southbound lanes of Loop 323 are down to one lane. Police encourage the public to avoid this area. Police officers are in the street directing traffic and investigating the incident.
The investigation is ongoing. Tyler Morning Telegraph will release more information when available.