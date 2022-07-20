A Tyler meal prep business that opened its doors in January is on schedule to expand to Whitehouse early next month.
Meal Prep Guy 903 (MPG903), owned by two-time winner of the Arnold USA Powerlifting Championships J.P. Carroll, offers fresh, affordable pre-made grab-and-go and heat-and-eat meals.
Carroll said the business has grown so fast that additional locations are also being planned beyond the Whitehouse expansion with about 10,000 meals being sold monthly.
“Whitehouse makes up a big chunk of our sales so we decided to make it easier and more accessible for them,” Carroll said. “The new location will give Bullard, Flint and Whitehouse clients less legwork to get healthy meals. We have Lindale in our sights for the next opening.”
Carroll said while the meals are extremely convenient, his passion for health made him want to create healthy alternatives to fast food chains.
“We're here to help improve the overall health of East Texas,” he said. “I recently attended the Fit City Tyler meeting, and I feel it's necessary to emphasize we have a passion for helping here.”
The menu boasts 80 meals to choose from, all made daily with fresh ingredients and measured portioned.
For the fitness buffs, MPG903 offers custom meal prep specific to a customer’s macronutrient goals, at a small extra fee.
“We also offer custom meal prep. Say you have a coach who sends you a meal plan to follow; you can send that to us for a quote, and we can literally do anything needed to fit those specific nutrients,” Carroll said.
However, Carroll said the majority of his customers are not elite athletes.
“Although we do see bodybuilders or powerlifters or other athletes come in, the majority of the people who walk through the door are the police officers, teachers, mother with three kids who all play sports or do other after school activities," he said. “It’s just people who are extremely busy, don’t have time to cook, and are looking for something healthier than a burger and fries.”
In addition, Carroll said he offers some meals at a lower price for people on a budget.
“ We have a $5 meal that includes six ounces of chicken breast, one cup of potatoes, rice, brown rice, or sweet potatoes and one cup of veggies,” he said. “That is popular for those on a budget, especially our college kids.”
MPG903 has an in-house nutritionist, Ryan Holmes, with free consulting, healthy takes on baked goods and treats for cheat meals. It offers free delivery to Tyler and several surrounding areas.
MPG903 is located at 1721 S. Broadway Ave., Suite D in Tyler and is open 7 a.m to 5 p.m. daily. The Whitehouse location will be at 201 Highway 110 North, Suite 1.
For more information, visit mealprepguy903.com.