Mayor-elect and three councilmembers swore into office during the Tyler City Council meeting on Wednesday morning.
District 2 Councilman Broderick McGee, District 4 Councilman James Wynne, District 6 Councilman Brad Curtis and Mayor Don Warren ran unopposed this year and will each serve another term.
Each member recited the Oath of Office and signed the Certificate of Election during the meeting.
Wynn was also elected to be the mayor pro tem.
A councilmember typically serves as mayor pro tem for a year, said City Manager Edward Broussard. Historically, the mayor pro tem position goes to the next senior member of the council.
This previous year District 3 councilwoman Shirley McKellar served in the role.
Warren thanked McKellar for her service as mayor pro tem and told her, “‘Ill tell ya, you took the job serious and you took it to heart and you represented the city proud and thank you. You did a fabulous job.”