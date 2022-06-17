A Briarcliff Health Center resident and World War II veteran celebrated his 100th birthday Saturday.
Stanley Thibodeaux was born in the small town of Church Point, Louisiana, in 1922 to JW and Augustine Beaugh Thibodeaux. He spent his early years in his hometown working at his family’s dry goods store.
In 1941, Thibodeaux joined the U.S. Army Air Forces, which eventually became the U.S. Air Force. He was stationed at Randolph Field in San Antonio where he was an aviation mechanic. Thibodeaux also was a star athlete, playing basketball and pitching his softball team to the city championship.
During his time in San Antonio, Thibodeaux met Jeanette Knight, and they married. When WWII ended, Thibodeaux and his wife moved back to Church Point, where their children, Marla, Patricia and Lisa were born.
The family moved to Troup in 1954 to help Jeanette’s father, JL Knight, with his feed and grist mill. While in Troup, the couple had their fourth child, a son named Rardi.
Around the mid-1960s, the family moved again to Big Sandy, where they bought into the Rose Package Store. The couple operated the store for 20 years.
After retiring, Thibodeaux could most likely be found playing golf at Holly Lake Ranch.
Thibodeaux always has been an avid lover of games and entertainment — anything from cards and dominoes to sports. He has also performed many impromptu harmonica solos.
At one point, Thibodeaux was part of a small band that performed at local retirement homes and events. He likes to play guitar, banjo and the accordion.
When Thibodeaux retired, he was most likely to be found on the golf course at Holly Lake Ranch.
After his wife died in 2003, Stanley continued living in his home with the support of family until the age of 98.
Thibodeaux has 10 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.