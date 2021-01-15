A Tyler man with dementia was found safe on Friday morning thanks to the help from a tracking bracelet from the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith County.
Aurelino Ramirez, 81, was reported missing at 10:11 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. Fannin Ave. Ramirez, who has dementia, walked away, but he had an Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County Project Lifesaver bracelet on.
Project Lifesaver is a program through the alliance that works with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Tyler, Bullard and Lindale police departments and ARC of Smith County to use bracelets to locate wandering individuals. Whitehouse Police Department is also planning to become a part of the program.
Sgt. Matt Leigeber and James McCraw used an antennae from Project Lifesaver and found Ramirez's bracelet. The signal picked up at East Elm Street and North Beckham Ave and he was found at East Line Street and North Beckham Ave in a bakery, police said.
"The cooperation with the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County Project Lifesaver not only assisted in locating Aurelino but also brought it to a quick conclusion," Tyler Police said in a statement.
He was found within 35 minutes after the search began, and police said the equipment worked perfectly.
Ramirez's son, Jorge, said his father has been a part of the program for two months after the family noticed he was getting lost.
"You can depend on the bracelet to find him," Jorge Ramirez said. "As soon as they got the machine, they found him really quick."
Jorge Ramirez said he would definitely recommend Project Lifesaver to other families.
To enroll someone with dementia into Project Lifesaver, call Jamie Huff, program director at the Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, (903) 509-8323. For children with autism, Down syndrome or other intellectual or development disabilities, call Rhonda Boaz at The ARC of Smith County (903) 597-0995.