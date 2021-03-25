A Tyler man will spend 50 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in court Thursday to killing his girlfriend and stuffing her body in a vehicle trunk last year.
Johnny Bradley Osburn, 40, entered his guilty plea in the 241st District Court during a virtual hearing in connection with the death of Leslie Michelle Gamino, 42, of Tyler.
Gamino’s body was found by a Tyler police sergeant in the trunk of a Volkswagen Jetta at nearly 1 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2020 in the parking lot of the Townhouse Motel, 2420 E. Gentry Parkway, according to police. Osburn was arrested after the body was found.
He has been in the Smith County Jail on a $1 million bond since Jan. 4, 2020. He will receive 447 days of jail credit, according to online judicial records.
Earlier this week on Tuesday, when Judge Jack Skeen of the 241st District Court tried to explain his murder charge, Osburn took off his headphones and once he put them back on he cursed at Skeen.
Once deputies later brought him back, the prosecutor Heath Chamness said Osburn’s plea offer would be 50 years in prison. Chamness added he would not bring a tampering with corpse charge to a grand jury if Osburn accepted the deal.
Osburn then shouted, “signed,” in response to the plea offer.
According to an arrest affidavit, on Jan. 3, 2020, someone reported strange texts from Gamino’s phone number and believed she was being held hostage by her boyfriend, Osburn.
Tyler police pinged her phone and found its location to be the Townhouse Motel, according to the document.
The affidavit stated that her car was parked near room No. 144. A gray cloth blanket was hanging out the trunk. Inside the blanket was Gamino, according to records.
Osburn, who was in the motel room, was taken to the Tyler Police Department where he told police it was all a blur, gave vague answers, according to the affidavit.
Gamino had injuries consistent with sharp force or stab wounds on her abdomen, and her death was believed to be caused by “homicidal violence.”
An investigation revealed that Osburn was involved with a criminal gang called the “White Knights.”
The affidavit notes Osburn’s criminal history includes aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation, burglary of a vehicle, criminal trespass, escape, criminal mischief, theft and possession of a controlled substance. He also appeared to have convictions for burglary of a habitation, three counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, escaping while arrested or confined, and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
Osburn is shown to be on parole until June 4, 2029, according to the affidavit.