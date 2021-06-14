A Tyler man has been reported missing at the Grand Canyon.
On Monday, the Grand Canyon National Park Service reported Charles Lyon, 49, of Tyler, was last seen at the Best Western hotel in Tusayan, Arizona on June 10.
He is 6’3” and weights 177 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.
Lyon’s vehicle was abandoned on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon near Lipan Point on June 11 and he is believed to be traveling alone, according to Grand Canyon NPS.
The national park service said it’s unknown what clothing Lyon may have been wearing or what gear he may have had with him.
Anyone who may have seen or talked to Lyon to is asked to call or text NPS ISB at 888-653-0009.