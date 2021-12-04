Attendees gathered Saturday at the Historic Aviation Memorial Museum to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor and honor a Tyler veteran who died there.
The event, put on by the museum at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport and CampV, honored the victims of the Japanese attack on the Hawaiian naval base Dec. 7, 1941.
Among those remembered was Tyler resident Carl E. Webb, a 22-year-old private in the Marine Corps, who was recorded as the first Tyler resident to die during World War II.
Chet Johnson, VFW Post 1799 senior vice commander, read an article about Webb that noted he was killed while on the USS Arizona, which sank in the attack.
The article also said Webb lived in Tyler for eight years, graduated from Tyler High School in 1938 and attended Arkansas A&M University for one year before he joined the Marines in 1940.
The VFW 1799 Post in Tyler is named after Webb, Johnson said.
"It's an honor that we had the post named after Carl Webb, the first casualty of World War II," Johnson said in a previous interview with the Tyler Paper. "It's just an honor. I think it brings it all home back to Tyler, Texas."
He added, "it's an honor to know that a Marine from Tyler, Texas has a VFW post named after him in Tyler, Texas."
Army veteran Lt. Col Michael W. Hodge with the Civil Air Patrol Tyler Composite Squadron said it is important to remember those who have served our country, such as Webb, and say their names.
Hodge added that Webb was among 800 other officers and enlisted Marines at Pearl Harbor that day. In total, 2,403 Americans, military and civilians, were killed and 1,178 wounded, according to census.gov.
Remembering those who sacrificed their lives and saying their names shows while they may be gone, they are not forgotten, said Kandy Flores, retired U.S. Army 1st sergeant and Carter BloodCare programs coordinator.
Remembering a Tyler veteran who lost his life at Pearl Harbor made the program even more special, Flores said.
Ryan Tew, CampV marketing committee volunteer, said she believes the Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony really impacted attendees, and they left with “full hearts today.”
Tew added that she saw smiling faces and a few tears in the crowd.
“I think it's really important to do this every year because so many people just keep moving on with their lives, and they forget what people that served our country went through so that we could go on another day,” he said.
During the ceremony, those missing in action or killed in action also were remembered with a table of the fallen. The table honored all those MIA or KIA, showing they will never be forgotten.
During the event and after, Carter BloodCare also hosted a blood drive in conjunction with the ceremony.