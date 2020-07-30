A Tyler man died Thursday after his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a semi-trailer on Farm-to-Market Road 14 in Smith County.
John Anthony Scott, 37, was traveling northbound in a 2014 Lincoln MKZ on FM 14 while the driver of a 2009 Freightliner oversized load truck tractor semi-trailer, Wade James Jackson, 47, of Scotland was driving southbound on the same road. For an unknown reason, Scott's vehicle crossed over the center no passing zone line and collided into Jackson's semi-trailer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report.
Scott was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a Tyler funeral home. Jackson was treated and released at the scene, according to DPS.
A passenger in Jackson's vehicle, Mitchell Ryan Steinberger, 28, of Scotland was also treated and released at the scene by emergency medical personnel, DPS said.
The crash is under investigation.