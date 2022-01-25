A 23-year-old Tyler man was killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in Smith County.
Oscar J. Peralta-Collazo was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded at about 5:15 p.m. to the wreck on FM 14 about 1.5 miles north of Tyler, Dark said. A preliminary report shows that an SUV, driven by 51-year-old Vicenta Peralta of Tyler, was facing west on County Road 328 at FM 14 when a car, driven by 20-year-old Amber L. Bradley of Hawkins, was headed south on FM 14. According to Dark, Peralta pulled out in front of Bradley’s vehicle.
Peralta was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler in stable condition. Peralta-Collazo was a passenger in her vehicle.
Bradley was also taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in stable condition. Jamae D. Bradley, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.