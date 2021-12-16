A Tyler man was killed and another man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Smith County.
Dennis Criner, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Troopers responded to the crash shortly before 7 p.m. about 5 miles west of Tyler on Texas 64, Dark said. A preliminary report shows Criner was driving east on Texas 64 when another vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Daniel Juarez of Chandler, was heading west. According to Dark, Juarez was traveling at an unsafe speed, lost control of his vehicle on the wet pavement and crossed into the eastbound lane where he struck Criner’s vehicle.
Juarez was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in serious condition.