A Tyler man is dead after a one-vehicle crash Thursday night in Smith County near Lindale.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigation, Cody West, 31, was driving a white 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup west on Farm-to-Market Road 849 when for an undetermined reason he veered off the north side of the road and into a ditch, where his truck hit a tree.
The truck stopped in the ditch. West was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Lindale, DPS said.
The investigation into this crash is on-going, according to DPS.