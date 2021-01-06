A Tyler man died Tuesday night after his vehicle drifted into a ditch and struck mailboxes and a culvert in Van Zandt County.
Daniel James Adams, 51, was driving a 2008 Toyota Yaris, east on State Highway 64 in the outside lane. The vehicle drifted off the road into the south ditch of Highway 64, where it struck several mailboxes and a concrete culvert. The vehicle rolled several times and Adams, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Van. The crash remains under investigation, DPS said.