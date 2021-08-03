A Tyler man was killed early Sunday morning after he was struck by a vehicle on Highway 31.
Cameron Overshown, 46, of Tyler, was standing in the roadway escorting people across the road to a nearby parking lot from a private venue around 2 a.m, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The driver of a 2016 BMW, Marylan Douglas, 54, of Larue, was driving westbound when she struck Overshown, according to the DPS investigators preliminary report.
Overshown was transported to UT Health East Texas in Tyler, where he later died. Douglas, 54, was treated and released at the scene, DPS reported.
The crash is under investigation.