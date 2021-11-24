Jason Cofer believes volunteering is a way to show love for God and love for people.
On Monday, the Tyler man and his two daughters helped put boxes of food together to deliver for waiting cars at the East Texas Food Bank drive-thru food distribution.
Cofer, who has been a member of Green Acres Baptist Church for more than 15 years, said he and his family have volunteered at about five food distributions.
East Texas Food Bank drive-thru food distributions have been taking place once a month at Green Acres Baptist Church since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank.
Volunteers are a critical part of what the East Texas Food Bank does, Cullinane said, adding that without volunteers and donors, none of the food distributions would be possible.
“If it's not touched and handled by a volunteer here in our distribution center in Tyler, it's handled and served by a volunteer like you saw today,” Cullinane said.
As volunteers distributed food to those in need, Cofer said he hoped each person who received food felt loved and that the Holy Spirit stirred in them.
Volunteering in the community is a way to spread the word of God and teaches important lessons such as organization and helping others, he said.
“Our mission in the world is to spread the Gospel, and with spreading the Gospel, you have to serve,'' Cofer said. “This is one good was of serving and also teaching our children to serve others.”
Volunteering with his two daughters, Chloe, 8, And Kayla, 12, has shown him how much they love to do this, Cofer said.
Kayla said she loves getting to talk with the people and give them food, especially during the holidays.
She said serving others has taught her to never judge people because you never know what they are going through.
Cofer said he and his family started volunteering at food drives early during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has allowed them to serve God and people in the community, he added.
“When service opportunities arise, I do what I can to help,” he said.
Cofer also is the director of a Sunday school class at Green Acres Baptist. He said not only does he encourage his family to volunteer but also people in his class.
“This week, one of my last questions I left everybody with was, ‘Where are you serving?' ” Cofer said.