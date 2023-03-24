A Tyler man was killed in a crash between Kilgore and Henderson in Rusk County on Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
Jose Manuel Robles, 42, died after he failed to stop his pickup at a stop sign and hit a tanker truck tractor, according to DPS.
Gaylon Wilson, 45, of Tyler, was driving the tanker truck tractor and was transported to a local hospital with non-incapacitating injuries, according to DPS.
DPS said preliminary investigation indicates that around 6:45 a.m. Thursday, Wilson was driving south on U.S. 259 as Robles' vehicle was traveling west on FM 850 approaching the intersection at 259. Robles failed to stop and hit Wilson's vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing.