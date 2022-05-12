A Tyler man died and two others were seriously injured in a car crash on Thursday, according to a release from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Jean Dark.
Alexander Woods, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred around 2:20 p.m. on State Highway 64 about 5 miles west of Tyler in Smith County.
Woods was driving a truck west on State Highway 64 while Becky Browning, 57, of Irving, was driving a truck east on the same roadway. Wayne Whitworth, 56, of Ben Wheeler was in the vehicle with Browning.
Woods' truck crossed into oncoming traffic, for an unknown reason, and struck Browning's vehicle head-on, according to DPS.
Browning and Whitworth, who were both wearing seatbelts, were transported to a Tyler hospital and are in serious condition as of Thursday night, DPS said.
Woods was wearing a seatbelt.
Road conditions were listed as dry with clear weather.