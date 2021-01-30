A Tyler man is dead after he was struck by an 18-wheeler Thursday night on State Highway 31 while he was filling his car with gas.
James Lewis Gaylord, 31, was out of his broken down 2009 Ford Mustang filling it with gasoline while partially in the roadway of SH 31 westbound. The driver of a 2013 Mack truck was traveling westbound in the right lane and swerved left to avoid colliding with the disabled vehicle, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety preliminary investigators report.
DPS said the Mack truck driver struck Gaylord, which caused him to hit a 2014 Hyundai Sonata that was parked in front of the Ford.
Gaylord was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in Tyler.
The driver of the Mack truck was identified as Mark Charles Westin, 69, of Gladewater, and the driver of the Hyundai was identified as Ashley LeeAnn Bishop, 34, of Tyler, DPS reported.
The crash remains under investigation.