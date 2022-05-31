A Tyler man is dead after a one-vehicle wreck on State Highway 155.
Lee T. Carson, an 88-year-old male from Flint, was killed in the accident approximately 7.5 miles south of Tyler on Friday afternoon around 3:15 p.m.
The preliminary investigation showed that Carson's vehicle was traveling north on State Highway 155 in the right lane, according to a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Carson possibly experienced a medical episode, leading him to veer across the road where he crashed on the west side, DPS said.
Carson was not wearing a seatbelt when the accident occurred, according to the report.