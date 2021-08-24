Tyler's Fernando Rios is the proud owner of what could soon be a championship mullet. For two years, he has been working to perfect it, styling it each morning with lots of mousse and love.
His dedication to the hairstyle, which he has dubbed the Texas Tailgate, has landed him in the finals of the USA Mullet Championships.
Not only has he advanced in the competition, but he also made an appearance on Access Hollywood earlier this month where Mario Lopez, whose character on the hit TV series "Saved by the Bell" had a well-known mullet, pickled him as his personal favorite.
Rios began his mullet journey after donating his hair to Locks of Love about two years ago. After his initial donation, he decided he would grow out a mullet and donate his hair once again when the time was right.
For about four years Rios has been working as a nurse in the UT Health Tyler emergency department. Working in the emergency room, he sees a lot of people in pain and It means a lot to him to be able to “help people on one of their worst days.”
Rios said that he is always happy to see when his mullet brings joy to patients and coworkers alike.
Rios added that he has a passion for helping others and being able to donate his hair is one small way he can give back and help those who are struggling.
If he wins the title, Rios said that he looks forward to celebrating. And of course, the cash prize, trophy and bragging rights would be pretty great as well.
Rios is known for saying, “the mullet life chooses you, you don’t choose the mullet life.”
For more information about the USA Championship Mullet contest and to cast a vote for Rios, visit https://mulletchamp.com/
Voting began on August 19 and will last until August 29 at 11:59 p.m. EST. There is an allotted 1 vote per day per email address.