A man accused of starting two fires in a historic downtown Tyler building was arrested on arson and burglary charges over the weekend.
Byron Jesus Orcallana, 20, of Tyler, was found in The Fair building on Saturday night and later arrested and taken to the Smith County Jail. His jail bonds total $200,000.
Firefighters responded to the fire at The Fair building, 121 S. Broadway, right after midnight Saturday.
City of Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said upon initially arriving on scene, there was no smoke visible from the street. Upon further inspection, firefighters found the first fire on the eighth floor in an office and extinguished it quickly, he said.
After searching further, another office area was found on fire on the same floor and put out, Findley said. Having two fires started in separate areas from one another is “unusual,” he said.
Around the same time, crews on the ground level saw Orcallana “chopping” his way out of the building in a spot that was not a door, Findley said.
Personnel quickly made a hole in the wall for Orcallana to get out. He was then detained where officials spoke with him about the incident.
“During the conversation with him is when it became apparent that the fire itself may have been intentionally set based on some of the information he gave us,” Findley said.
Shortly after, the arson investigator was called in to inspect the damage. The information provided from the inspection and the suspect’s statements are what led to Orcallana’s arrest.
Findley said it appears Orcallana gained access to the building by utilizing an old fire escape and going through a window.
The scene was cleared by 3:35 a.m., Findley said.
There is some damage on the eighth floor and from the hole created to get Orcallana out, but there was no major structural damage, Findley said.
The Fair was recently acquired as part of a multi-property purchase by New Orleans-based developer NORF Companies. Officials with NORF previously said they intend to remodel areas of The Fair and continue to operate it as office space as it looks for a tenant for the ground floor retail space.
Orcallana remains in the Smith County Jail as of Tuesday. The investigation is ongoing.