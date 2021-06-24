Along with his wife and two children, Chad McCollister celebrated getting a brand-new truck on Thursday afternoon that he won at 2021 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala last weekend.
McCollister, of Tyler, purchased two tickets for the truck charitable raffle drawing on Saturday night at the gala that benefits the American Cancer Society for cancer research.
At the gala, McCollister ran up to the stage when he heard his name called as the winner for the 2021 GMC Sierra SLT Crew Cab.
On Thursday, he came with his wife Shelby, son Harmon and daughter Joey to officially receive the truck from Hall Buick GMC dealer Pam Hall and General Manager Monte Hall at the dealership in Tyler.
McCollister said he never expected to win, but he was happy to donate in support of cancer research. He hadn't come to Cattle Barons before this year.
"It was a great event and great cause," he said. "We'll certainly attend again. The win's exciting. The bigger thing is it goes to a great cause to help people."
He said he's looking forward to driving the truck around, and he may have to keep the vehicle in the family.
2021 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala Chairs Denise Bardsley, Melissa Braswell, Chalease Denson also came out for the presentation of the truck.
McCollister is with The Agility Company, an office furniture manufacturer based in Paradise, Nevada. The truck, which is worth $54,750, was donated by Hall Buick GMC.