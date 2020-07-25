The Northeast Texas Public Health District confirmed Saturday the 14th COVID-19 related death in Smith County is a 66-year old Tyler man.
This marks the 50th COVID-19 related death within the seven counties of NET Health’s disease surveillance; the first COVID-19 death was on March 25. NET Health’s coverage area includes Smith, Gregg, Henderson, Anderson, Wood, Rains and Van Zandt counties.
“We ask everyone to please follow public health recommendations to control the spread of COVID-19, such as staying home if you are sick, physical distancing yourself from others as much as possible, wearing a mask at public locations, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 30 seconds,” George Roberts, NET Health CEO, said.
New three-day case numbers will be released on Monday, but the death was announced on Saturday.
As of Friday, the county has 2,106 virus cases, which includes 512 recoveries and the 14 deaths, according to NET Health.
Within the month of July, Smith County has recorded 10 virus-related deaths, 1,452 new cases and 218 recoveries, according to NET Health data.
Smith County recorded its 13th COVID-19 related death on Friday, a 63-year-old Kilgore man, NET Health said.
Other COVID-19 related deaths in Smith County are an 88-year-old Whitehouse woman, 74-year-old Tyler man, 66-year-old Lindale woman, 68-year-old Lindale woman, 77-year-old Tyler man, 91-year-old Hideaway man, 56 year-old Troup man, a 78-year-old Tyler man, a 68-year-old Tyler man, 87-year-old Tyler woman, 95-year-old Tyler man and 74-year-old Tyler man.
The first death was reported in March and three were announced in April, while remaining deaths occurred in July.
On Friday, Tyler hospitalizations saw a decrease of 17 in the number of East Texas patients being treated for COVID-19. One-hundred and thirty-nine patients are receiving treatment for virus.
NET Health said none of the COVID-19 positive cases in its seven-county area include positive antibody tests from local mobile testing sites, hospitals or community clinics since the virus reached East Texas in early March.
