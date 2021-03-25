The Tyler Lions Club is hosting a food pantry and hygiene items drive that is set to begin April 19 and end April 30 to support the needs of The Salvation Army of Tyler.
The Salvation Army said the community’s participation in the drive is of great importance because no income has been allocated to replenish the pantry, which relies solely on donations.
Items can be dropped off at three different Prosperity Bank locations; 1200 S. Beckham, 2507 University Boulevard., or 7102 S. Broadway Avenue, or at KVNE Studios, located at 7695 Old Jacksonville Highway, or at The Salvation Army, located at 633 N. Broadway Ave.
Some items that are encouraged to donate include canned meats, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned soups and stews, cereal, pasta, rice, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, crackers and cookies, beans, as well as personal supplies such as shampoo and conditioner, toothbrushes and toothpaste, deodorant, combs and brushes, soap and hand sanitizer, feminine products, lip balm and chapstick, and razors and shaving cream.
The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in heightened need as families continue to navigate the pay cuts and job loss, while they’re striving to give their children the necessities of life.
“We continue to be amazed by the support of our community throughout the entire year,” said Captain Jeremy S. Walker, commanding officer for The Salvation Army of Tyler.
“No one knew when we first learned of the pandemic, that we would find ourselves a year later wearing masks and still not being able to do all of the things we used to,” Walker said.
The Salvation Army of Tyler has served more than 58,000 meals since last March. Across the nation, The Salvation Army has seen a rapid increase in requests for assistance, with many individuals requesting help for the first time in their lives.
“An early Salvation Army motto was Soup, Soap and Salvation. Please support this drive and help The Salvation Army provide both practical assistance, and hope, to those in need,” Walker said.
The most effective way to help is to make a financial donation at SalvationArmyTexas.org/Tyler, by calling (903)592-4361 or mailing a check to 633 N. Broadway, Tyler TX 75702.
Financial donations give The Salvation Army the most flexibility to purchase items that are most needed while supporting local businesses during challenging times.