Children and their parents on Saturday gathered at the Tyler Public Library for a STEAM event featuring “Women in Space."
The monthly STEAM events began in January as a way to reintroduce STEAM programming to the community following COVID-19.
The February STEAM class focused on “Women in Space” and space-related careers in general that kids can aspire toward.
The event revolved around two female astronauts, Sally Ride and Mae Jemison, and highlighted their career accomplishments in their field.
Children also got to work hands-on by making a Lunar Lander craft.
Tyler Public Library Youth Service Librarian Amy Skipper said the event was a way to educate youth in a fun environment.
“Our first STEAM Saturday in January focused on a few projects in each of the STEAM subject areas, including binary coding bracelets, a fun science experiment, a Pete the Cat math game and more,” said Skipper. “Approximately 60 attended this event, and after this awesome success, our youth department decided as a group to continue STEAM Saturday as an ongoing monthly program to provide fun and educational activities for kids on the weekend to learn from and enjoy.”
Skipper said the February STEAM event was geared toward introducing female pioneers in the astronomical world.
“The event is to teach children about women who have accomplished awesome goals to become successful astronauts and women in a science. Sally Ride was the first American woman in space, and Mae Jemison was the first African American woman in space,” she said. “We hope that the Women in Space program helps empower girls and children in general in our community to dream big and inspire them to reach for the stars.”
STEAM programs focus on learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.
Skipper said the STEAM programs the library offer hold great value and reflect the library’s commitment to continuous learning.
“The library values lifelong learning and serves our community by providing programs that enrich the members of our community," said Skipper. "This program and STEAM Saturday overall benefits children in our community by enhancing learning that happens at school, making learning fun, connecting them with Library resources and other children in the community, and providing activities such as the Lunar Lander Craft that challenges them to problem-solve, be creative, and think outside the box to complete their mission."
Skipper said they are already planning the March STEAM event.
“Our March STEAM Saturday Event is already in the works and will focus on creating a solar bug. The date for this program will be March 26 at 2 p.m.,” she said.
For more information, call (903) 593-7323 or visit their Facebook page.